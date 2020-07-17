100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance

Staff Sgt. Ridge Rozier, 100th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of hydraulics back shop, retrieves a tool while conducting maintenance on the flying boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2020. Tool accountability ensures no foreign object debris remains in the aircraft after the completion of maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

