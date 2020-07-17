Staff Sgt. Cody Long, left, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Ridge Rozier, middle, 100th MXS hydraulics back shop noncommissioned officer in charge, inspect the flying boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker with Airman 1st Class Ilana Benson, 100th MXS aircraft hydraulic systems apprentice, at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2020. Routine maintenance inspections ensure the continued operation of the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 fleet and enable the rapid, global aerial refueling capability they provide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 10:46 Photo ID: 6283477 VIRIN: 200717-F-PZ401-1103 Resolution: 6435x4294 Size: 2.62 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.