100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance

Staff Sgt. Cody Long, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems journeyman, performs maintenance on the flying boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2020. Maintenance operations support the readiness of aircraft to deliver aerial refueling throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

