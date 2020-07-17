Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance [Image 2 of 8]

    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Cody Long, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems journeyman, performs maintenance on the flying boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2020. Maintenance operations support the readiness of aircraft to deliver aerial refueling throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 10:46
    Photo ID: 6283475
    VIRIN: 200717-F-PZ401-1039
    Resolution: 5391x3598
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance
    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance
    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance
    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance
    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance
    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance
    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance
    100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    inspection
    Airmen
    United Kingdom
    USAFE
    England
    aerial refueling
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    aircraft
    maintenance
    readiness
    boom
    GB
    flying boom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT