    Misawa ASF Academy

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200723-N-RC734-2015

    MISAWA, Japan (July 23, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Adrian McDanell, assigned to Navy Munitions Command, East Asia Division, Unit Misawa collects ID cards while conducting a mock vehicle inspection during Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa Auxiliary Security Forces Academy. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces of Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 02:10
    Photo ID: 6282980
    VIRIN: 200723-N-RC734-2015
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: MUSKOGEE, OK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa ASF Academy, by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ASF
    NAFM
    NMCEAD

