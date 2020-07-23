Misawa ASF Academy

200723-N-RC734-2015



MISAWA, Japan (July 23, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Adrian McDanell, assigned to Navy Munitions Command, East Asia Division, Unit Misawa collects ID cards while conducting a mock vehicle inspection during Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa Auxiliary Security Forces Academy. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces of Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

