    29th BEB Chemical Reconnaissance Platoon

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers of the Chemical Reconnaissance Platoon, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct an enabler display to educate Soldiers of the capabilities of a Chemical Recon Platoon and the variety of protective gears they utilize to fight different levels of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threat. (U.S. Army graphic by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th BEB Chemical Reconnaissance Platoon, by 1LT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

