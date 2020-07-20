Sailor Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participates in SNOOPIE Evolution

EAST CHINA SEA (July 20, 2020) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Jaquan Roberts, from Jersey, Pa., takes photos of a surface contact during a Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Exploitation (SNOOPIE) evolution aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

