    Recruiter welcomes own recruit into recruiting command

    MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Lindahl 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (July 14, 2020) - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Michael Schoon and Navy Counselor 1st Class, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, pose for a photo in the Maple Grove Navy Recruiting Station. Provost recruited Schoon in 2014 and is now his division leading petty officer as a recruiter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl)

    Navy Sailor Returns Home, Works For Old Recruiter

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Recruiting
    Pillager
    NTAG
    Northern Plains

