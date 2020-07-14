MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (July 14, 2020) - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Michael Schoon and Navy Counselor 1st Class, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, pose for a photo in the Maple Grove Navy Recruiting Station. Provost recruited Schoon in 2014 and is now his division leading petty officer as a recruiter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 17:45 Photo ID: 6282662 VIRIN: 200714-N-KL846-1004 Resolution: 3662x2747 Size: 1.94 MB Location: MAPLE GROVE, MN, US Hometown: BRAINERD, MN, US Hometown: PILLAGER, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiter welcomes own recruit into recruiting command, by PO1 Christopher Lindahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.