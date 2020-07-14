MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (July 14, 2020) - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Michael Schoon and Navy Counselor 1st Class, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, pose for a photo in the Maple Grove Navy Recruiting Station. Provost recruited Schoon in 2014 and is now his division leading petty officer as a recruiter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 17:45
|Photo ID:
|6282662
|VIRIN:
|200714-N-KL846-1004
|Resolution:
|3662x2747
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|MAPLE GROVE, MN, US
|Hometown:
|BRAINERD, MN, US
|Hometown:
|PILLAGER, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Recruiter welcomes own recruit into recruiting command, by PO1 Christopher Lindahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Sailor Returns Home, Works For Old Recruiter
LEAVE A COMMENT