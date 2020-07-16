Coast Guard offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following disruption of smuggling go-fast in the Caribbean Sea

A crewmember of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) recovers a bale of cocaine jettisoned earlier from a smuggling go-fast vessel July 16, 2020 in the Caribbean Sea. The crew of the Heriberto Hernandez recovered a total of 55 bales which weighed approximately 1,375 kilograms and were estimated to have a wholesale value of 38.5 million. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, and during Operation CAST NET II, in coordination with Joint Task Force-East. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

