A crewmember of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) recovers a bale of cocaine jettisoned earlier from a smuggling go-fast vessel July 16, 2020 in the Caribbean Sea. The crew of the Heriberto Hernandez recovered a total of 55 bales which weighed approximately 1,375 kilograms and were estimated to have a wholesale value of 38.5 million. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, and during Operation CAST NET II, in coordination with Joint Task Force-East. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 17:14
|Photo ID:
|6282650
|VIRIN:
|200716-G-G0107-1003
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard offloads $38.5 million in cocaine in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following disruption of smuggling go-fast in the Caribbean Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT