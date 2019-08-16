Guy Dwyer, right, virtual technical lead for JMC’s Multi-Domain Operations Simulations Center, stands with his son. Dwyer has been with JMC since its inception as the Future Force Integration Directorate in 2006.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6282646
|VIRIN:
|190816-A-VI575-940
|Resolution:
|2534x3524
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JMC’s virtual technical lead has been helping train Soldiers on modernization since 2006, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JMC’s virtual technical lead has been helping train Soldiers on modernization since 2006
LEAVE A COMMENT