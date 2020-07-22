Day 3 of Cyber Yankee 2020 features training for team responses to cyber incidents

Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Barbarow, 3-124th Regional Training Institute, Vermont National Guard, instructs a social-distanced classroom of Soldiers and Airmen during the regional Cyber Yankee 2020 training exercise at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, N.H., July 22, 2020. Guardsmen were instructed on best the practices for team responses to cyberattacks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

