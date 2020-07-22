Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Barbarow, 3-124th Regional Training Institute, Vermont National Guard, instructs a social-distanced classroom of Soldiers and Airmen during the regional Cyber Yankee 2020 training exercise at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, N.H., July 22, 2020. Guardsmen were instructed on best the practices for team responses to cyberattacks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 17:01
|Photo ID:
|6282643
|VIRIN:
|200722-Z-HA185-0004
|Resolution:
|4996x3568
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Day 3 of Cyber Yankee 2020 features training for team responses to cyber incidents, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
