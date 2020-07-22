Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 3 of Cyber Yankee 2020 features training for team responses to cyber incidents

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Barbarow, 3-124th Regional Training Institute, Vermont National Guard, instructs a social-distanced classroom of Soldiers and Airmen during the regional Cyber Yankee 2020 training exercise at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, N.H., July 22, 2020. Guardsmen were instructed on best the practices for team responses to cyberattacks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 3 of Cyber Yankee 2020 features training for team responses to cyber incidents, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

