    NMCCL/NMRTC Camp Lejeune Command Master Chief

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune welcomes aboard CMDCM Morais McDermott as Command Master Chief in June 2020. McDermott most recently served as CMC on USS Ramage.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 12:41
    Photo ID: 6282195
    VIRIN: 200722-N-FE818-1001
    Resolution: 2398x3000
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL/NMRTC Camp Lejeune Command Master Chief, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL

