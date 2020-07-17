7th Army NCOA students get more training, skills on suicide prevention

Young Hwang, Army Substance Abuse Program specialist and course instructor, conducts a suicide prevention course at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 17, 2020. The course aimed to train noncommissioned officers to take action in preventing suicide cases in their units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zack Stahlberg)

