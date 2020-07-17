7th Army NCOA students gain more skills in suicide prevention

U.S. Army Soldiers, attending the Basic Leadership Course at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, participate in a suicide prevention course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 17, 2020. The course, taught by the Army Substance Abuse Program staff, aimed to train noncommissioned officers to take action in preventing suicide cases in their units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zack Stahlberg)
