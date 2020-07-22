CFAS Base Beautification

SASEBO, Japan (July 22, 2020) – Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Apprentice Dakota Lugar, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Transient Personnel Department (TPD) polishes brass onboard CFAS July 22, 2020. TPD personnel assist with base beautification efforts as part of daily duties while in transit to their ultimate commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

