    CFAS Base Beautification

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 22, 2020) – Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Apprentice Dakota Lugar, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Transient Personnel Department (TPD) polishes brass onboard CFAS July 22, 2020. TPD personnel assist with base beautification efforts as part of daily duties while in transit to their ultimate commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Base Beautification, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    brass
    cfas
    polishing
    TPD

