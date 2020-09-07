Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEOCS Survey Debrief

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    200709-N-JH293-1003
    ST. LOUIS (July 9, 2020) Cmdr. Bradley Whittington, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, conducts a virtual Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS) debrief, July 9, 2020. The purpose of the debrief, which was held with various peer groups, was to inform personnel about issues, receive feedback and come up with solutions. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

