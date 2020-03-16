Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Provides Vital Support to Entire Continent

    CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA

    03.16.2020

    A challenge coin from the 337th Air Support Flight rest atop a map of Australia, March 16, 2020. The flight, located in Canberra, Australia, supports all military personnel assigned to Australia with logistics, personnel and finance requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Location: CANBERRA, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Provides Vital Support to Entire Continent, by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Provides Vital Support to Entire Continent

