Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cyber Yankee 2020 features response planning on day 2 of regional exercise

    Cyber Yankee 2020 features response planning on day 2 of regional exercise

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard

    Capt. Nathaniel Richter, cyberspace operations officer, 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, formulates response plans during day two of the Cyber Yankee training exercise at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, N.H., July 21, 2020. This is the second straight year N.H. has hosted the regional event, which hones skills required to respond to cyberthreats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 17:21
    Photo ID: 6281543
    VIRIN: 200721-Z-HA185-0011
    Resolution: 1559x1114
    Size: 266.08 KB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Yankee 2020 features response planning on day 2 of regional exercise, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Johnston
    NationalGuard
    New Hampshire National Guard
    157th
    157th ARW
    NHANG
    NHARNG
    ECTC
    CyberYankee20
    CyberYankee2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT