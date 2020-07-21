Capt. Nathaniel Richter, cyberspace operations officer, 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, formulates response plans during day two of the Cyber Yankee training exercise at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, N.H., July 21, 2020. This is the second straight year N.H. has hosted the regional event, which hones skills required to respond to cyberthreats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 17:21
|Photo ID:
|6281543
|VIRIN:
|200721-Z-HA185-0011
|Resolution:
|1559x1114
|Size:
|266.08 KB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyber Yankee 2020 features response planning on day 2 of regional exercise, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
