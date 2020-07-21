Capt. Nathaniel Richter, cyberspace operations officer, 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, formulates response plans during day two of the Cyber Yankee training exercise at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, N.H., July 21, 2020. This is the second straight year N.H. has hosted the regional event, which hones skills required to respond to cyberthreats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 17:21 Photo ID: 6281543 VIRIN: 200721-Z-HA185-0011 Resolution: 1559x1114 Size: 266.08 KB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Yankee 2020 features response planning on day 2 of regional exercise, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.