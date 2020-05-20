No Ceremony, No Problem: Leadership and Listening Rules for New Commander

An instructor assigned to a brigade within the 94th Training Division - Force Sustainment (TD-FS) checks the temperature of students attending a course at Fort Hood, Texas, May 6-22, 2020. For the 2nd Brigade (Transportation), 94th TD-FS new commander, Lt. Col. Eddie Smith is more focused on Soldiers and their well being versus a a change of command ceremony.
