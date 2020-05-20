Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Ceremony, No Problem: Leadership and Listening Rules for New Commander

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    94th Training Division-Force Sustainment

    An instructor assigned to a brigade within the 94th Training Division - Force Sustainment (TD-FS) checks the temperature of students attending a course at Fort Hood, Texas, May 6-22, 2020. For the 2nd Brigade (Transportation), 94th TD-FS new commander, Lt. Col. Eddie Smith is more focused on Soldiers and their well being versus a a change of command ceremony.

    TAGS

    leadership
    USAR
    United States Army Reserve
    change of command
    94th Training Division
    94th TD-FS

