    Lt. Anthony Matus stands in front of the entrance of Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher M Cavagnaro 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    Lt. Anthony Matus, from Yuma, Ariz., stands in front of the entrance of Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15. CCSG-15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 12:49
    Photo ID: 6281211
    VIRIN: 200716-N-IP531-1007
    Resolution: 3000x1960
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: YUMA, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Anthony Matus stands in front of the entrance of Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15, by PO1 Christopher M Cavagnaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yuma Native Named SUBFOR, Submarine Squadron 4 2019 Junior Officer of the Year

    CCSG-15

