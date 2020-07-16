Lt. Anthony Matus stands in front of the entrance of Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15

Lt. Anthony Matus, from Yuma, Ariz., stands in front of the entrance of Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15. CCSG-15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)

