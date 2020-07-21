Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okies keep aircrew safe amid COVID-19

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Keisha Holback, 465th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, climbs into the cockpit of a KC-135R Stratotanker July 21, 2020, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Pilots are required to wear personal protective equipment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 10:54
    Photo ID: 6281082
    VIRIN: 200721-F-AO039-1001
    Resolution: 5564x3834
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okies keep aircrew safe amid COVID-19, by SrA Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC135
    AFRC
    Okies
    USAF
    507ARW
    TinkerAFB
    ReserveReady
    ReadyAF

