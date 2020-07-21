2nd Lt. Keisha Holback, 465th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, climbs into the cockpit of a KC-135R Stratotanker July 21, 2020, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Pilots are required to wear personal protective equipment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)
Okies keep aircrew safe amid COVID-19
