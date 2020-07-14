USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations

200714-N-OW019-0031 SURIGAO STRAIT (July 14, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Philomena Aguilar, from Sacramento, Calif., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), signals the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, on the ship’s flight deck. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

