    USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200714-N-OW019-0031 SURIGAO STRAIT (July 14, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Philomena Aguilar, from Sacramento, Calif., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), signals the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, on the ship’s flight deck. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 07:07
    Photo ID: 6280949
    VIRIN: 200714-N-OW019-0031
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 843.85 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton, HSM-73 conduct flight operations, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight operations
    USS Princeton
    HSM-73

