An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2020. The 555th FS “Triple Nickel” has been stationed at Aviano AB since the 31st Fighter Wing’s reactivation on April 1, 1994. Other home stations for the 555th FS include various U.S. locations, England, France, Belgium, and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6280875
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-DV125-1184
|Resolution:
|4307x2871
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Full Throttle, by SSgt Kelsey Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
