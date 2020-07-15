Full Throttle

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2020. The 555th FS “Triple Nickel” has been stationed at Aviano AB since the 31st Fighter Wing’s reactivation on April 1, 1994. Other home stations for the 555th FS include various U.S. locations, England, France, Belgium, and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Tucker)

