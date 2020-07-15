Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full Throttle

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Tucker 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2020. The 555th FS “Triple Nickel” has been stationed at Aviano AB since the 31st Fighter Wing’s reactivation on April 1, 1994. Other home stations for the 555th FS include various U.S. locations, England, France, Belgium, and Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Tucker)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 04:10
    Photo ID: 6280875
    VIRIN: 200715-F-DV125-1184
    Resolution: 4307x2871
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    f-16
    takeoff
    flightline
    viper
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    afterburner

