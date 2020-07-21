Australia, Japan, US Trilateral Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 21, 2020) – The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and units from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JSMDF) and Australian Defense Force (ADF) participate in trilateral exercises supporting shared goals of peace and stability, while enhancing regional security and the right of all nations to trade, communicate, and choose their destiny in a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed strike group and one of America’s most visible symbols of resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie Soule)

