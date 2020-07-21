Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australia, Japan, US Trilateral Exercise

    AT SEA

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 21, 2020) – The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and units from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JSMDF) and Australian Defense Force (ADF) participate in trilateral exercises supporting shared goals of peace and stability, while enhancing regional security and the right of all nations to trade, communicate, and choose their destiny in a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed strike group and one of America’s most visible symbols of resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie Soule)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 02:24
    Photo ID: 6280842
    VIRIN: 200721-N-KP021-0675
    Resolution: 3288x1045
    Size: 997.2 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australia, Japan, US Trilateral Exercise, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRILAT2020

