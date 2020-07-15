MILESTONE TO BRIDGE ACTION: This example of a milestone chart provides the original procurement schedule in the Events column, the estimated dates of accomplishment in the Initial column, a record of revised dates that surpassed the Initial dates, with reasons in the Notes column. In this example, resolution of the protest will require a bridge action to modify the “full contract performance” date by 105 days. (Graphic by U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center; SOURCE: The author)
