EVALUATION TIME: The second RCCTO innovation day event included leaders, technical experts and Soldiers from across Army organizations to serve on panels. They were grouped based on technology topic, to evaluate the 38 pitches selected from more than 700 white paper entries. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of RCCTO)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2020 20:15
|Photo ID:
|6280691
|VIRIN:
|200720-A-zm081-005
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|359.37 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, INNOVATION DAYS: CONCEPT, PROTOTYPE, DELIVER, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT