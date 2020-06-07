Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE VIRTUAL FUTURE

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    1st Sgt. Michael Weaver, 1-31st Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, uses virtual reality to take an early look at components of the Army’s new prototype LRHW at the Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence, to help influence how the system is designed. (Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin)

