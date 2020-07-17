Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne operations at Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Staff Sgt. Rachael Hays, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command, simulates strapping into a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 17, 2020. Soldiers who are assigned to airborne units must complete a parachute jump every three months to retain a special financial incentive known as “jump duty pay.” Soldiers who jumped on this day included members from the USACAPOC headquarters, 824th Quartermaster Company, the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion, and 647th Quartermaster Company among other local units at Fort Bragg. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 10:04
    Photo ID: 6280032
    VIRIN: 200717-A-TI382-0065
    Resolution: 4270x2797
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne operations at Fort Bragg, by MSG Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

