Airborne operations at Fort Bragg

Staff Sgt. Rachael Hays, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command, simulates strapping into a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 17, 2020. Soldiers who are assigned to airborne units must complete a parachute jump every three months to retain a special financial incentive known as “jump duty pay.” Soldiers who jumped on this day included members from the USACAPOC headquarters, 824th Quartermaster Company, the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion, and 647th Quartermaster Company among other local units at Fort Bragg. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret)

