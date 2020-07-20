Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC FE conducts scheduled maintenance

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200720-N-EJ241-1012

    MISAWA, Japan (July 20, 2020) – Construction Electrician 3rd Class Thomas Anderson assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, conducts scheduled maintenance on an exterior fluorescent light assembly. NAVFAC Far East is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 02:53
    Photo ID: 6279799
    VIRIN: 200720-N-EJ241-1012
    Resolution: 2700x1929
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC FE conducts scheduled maintenance, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEABEES
    Misawa
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    NAFM
    NAVFAC FE

    OPTIONS

