The 45-foot boat Fantasy Island operates near Star Island, Florida, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Station Miami Beach terminated the boats voyage after determining it was operating as an illegal charter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2020 09:01
|Photo ID:
|6279446
|VIRIN:
|071820-G-G0707-1000
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Star Island, Florida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT