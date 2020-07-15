An Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps flight poses for a photo following their graduation of field training, July 15, 2020, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Air Force ROTC cadets attend the two-week training here during the summer between their sophomore and junior years at college. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexa Culbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 15:57
|Photo ID:
|6276168
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-DK648-1003
|Resolution:
|7155x5111
|Size:
|26.45 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force ROTC graduates first class of cadets since COVID-19 pandemic, by SrA Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
