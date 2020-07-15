Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force ROTC graduates first class of cadets since COVID-19 pandemic

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexa Culbert 

    Air University Public Affairs

    An Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps flight poses for a photo following their graduation of field training, July 15, 2020, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Air Force ROTC cadets attend the two-week training here during the summer between their sophomore and junior years at college. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexa Culbert)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 15:57
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force ROTC graduates first class of cadets since COVID-19 pandemic, by SrA Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

