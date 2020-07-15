Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Harold Miller commissioning

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Lt. Michael Salerno, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller, gives a speech during the commissioning ceremony at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas, July 15, 2020. The crew of the Harold Miller will have a patrol area encompassing 900 miles of coastline for the Coast Guard’s Eighth District, from Carrabelle, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Harold Miller commissioning, by PO3 Paige Hause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harold Miller
    fast response cutter
    coast guard enlisted heroes

