Lt. Michael Salerno, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller, gives a speech during the commissioning ceremony at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas, July 15, 2020. The crew of the Harold Miller will have a patrol area encompassing 900 miles of coastline for the Coast Guard’s Eighth District, from Carrabelle, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 13:18
|Photo ID:
|6275907
|VIRIN:
|200715-G-VE919-1006
|Resolution:
|5156x3437
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Harold Miller commissioning, by PO3 Paige Hause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT