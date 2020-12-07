200712-N-NC885-2369 Philippine Sea (July 12, 2020)

Fire Controlman (Surface) 2nd Class Bryce Klein, from Palm Bay, Fla., scores a target during a live fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 10:12 Photo ID: 6275580 VIRIN: 200712-N-NC885-2369 Resolution: 4601x3712 Size: 1.73 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sterett Sailors Participate in a Live Fire Exercise, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.