    Happy Birthday AFMS!

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Medical Service

    Today, the Air Force Medical Service celebrates 71 years of unmatched en route care capabilities, revolutionary battlefield medicine, and innovative expeditionary medical training. We're proud of our heritage and the exceptional warrior medics supporting the world's greatest Air Force. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday AFMS!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

