Happy Birthday AFMS!

Today, the Air Force Medical Service celebrates 71 years of unmatched en route care capabilities, revolutionary battlefield medicine, and innovative expeditionary medical training. We're proud of our heritage and the exceptional warrior medics supporting the world's greatest Air Force. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

