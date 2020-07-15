Today, the Air Force Medical Service celebrates 71 years of unmatched en route care capabilities, revolutionary battlefield medicine, and innovative expeditionary medical training. We're proud of our heritage and the exceptional warrior medics supporting the world's greatest Air Force. (U.S. Air Force graphic)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 09:03
|Photo ID:
|6275538
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-FT687-001
|Resolution:
|1625x921
|Size:
|844.92 KB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Birthday AFMS!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT