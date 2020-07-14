200715-N-YR423-0001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 15, 2020) The Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC) marks its 10-year anniversary in July 2010. Started in 2010, the NCVEC assists Sailors with virtual education counseling and tuition assistance support all over the world. (U.S. Navy graphic by J. L. Taylor/Released)
Navy College Virtual Education Center Marks 10-year Anniversary
