Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy College Virtual Education Center marks 10-year anniversary

    Navy College Virtual Education Center marks 10-year anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    200715-N-YR423-0001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 15, 2020) The Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC) marks its 10-year anniversary in July 2010. Started in 2010, the NCVEC assists Sailors with virtual education counseling and tuition assistance support all over the world. (U.S. Navy graphic by J. L. Taylor/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 08:03
    Photo ID: 6275498
    VIRIN: 200715-N-YR423-0001
    Resolution: 7280x3498
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy College Virtual Education Center marks 10-year anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy College Virtual Education Center Marks 10-year Anniversary

    TAGS

    Navy College
    Tuition Assistance
    TA
    Voluntary Education
    Navy VolEd
    NCVEC
    Navy College Virtual Eduation Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT