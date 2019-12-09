Group photo at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Chief Master Sgt. G. "Steve" Cum, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force, poses with Lt. Col. Goldie, a U.S. Air Force therapy dog, and other service members from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland during the WRNMC's observance of the U.S. Air Force's 72nd birthday, September 12, 2019. Cum was the guest speaker at the event. (DoD photo by Harvey Duze)

