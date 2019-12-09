Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Group photo at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Medical Service

    Chief Master Sgt. G. "Steve" Cum, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force, poses with Lt. Col. Goldie, a U.S. Air Force therapy dog, and other service members from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland during the WRNMC's observance of the U.S. Air Force's 72nd birthday, September 12, 2019. Cum was the guest speaker at the event. (DoD photo by Harvey Duze)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2019
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 07:24
    Photo ID: 6275482
    VIRIN: 200715-F-FT687-002
    Resolution: 3300x2200
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group photo at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Top Air Force enlisted medic retiring after three decades, praises Airmen

    TAGS

    Air Force Birthday
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Goldie
    WRNMC
    CMEF
    Chief Medical Enlisted Force

