Chief Master Sgt. G. "Steve" Cum, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force, poses with Lt. Col. Goldie, a U.S. Air Force therapy dog, and other service members from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland during the WRNMC's observance of the U.S. Air Force's 72nd birthday, September 12, 2019. Cum was the guest speaker at the event. (DoD photo by Harvey Duze)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 07:24
|Photo ID:
|6275482
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-FT687-002
|Resolution:
|3300x2200
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Group photo at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Top Air Force enlisted medic retiring after three decades, praises Airmen
LEAVE A COMMENT