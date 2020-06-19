Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrolling the harbor

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    200619-N-HI746-1035
    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 19, 2020) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Morgan Abbott, a level II coxswain assigned to harbor security, conducts a patrol of the harbor onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia June 19, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper (released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 04:40
    Photo ID: 6275428
    VIRIN: 200619-N-HI746-1035
    Resolution: 5157x3684
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrolling the harbor, by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dawn
    Navy
    Sailor
    Diego Garcia
    Master-at-Arms
    Harbor Security
    BIOT

