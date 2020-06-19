200619-N-HI746-1035
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 19, 2020) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Morgan Abbott, a level II coxswain assigned to harbor security, conducts a patrol of the harbor onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia June 19, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper (released)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 04:40
|Photo ID:
|6275428
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-HI746-1035
|Resolution:
|5157x3684
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patrolling the harbor, by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
