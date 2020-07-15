Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam National Guard assists Department of Public Health and Social Services with COVID-19 passenger tracking

    GUAM

    07.15.2020

    From left, Spc. Constance Iglesias, Ashley Mendiola, Christina Rapadas, Jessica Camacho, and Spc. Brian Deleon Guerrero, document passenger arrivals for COVID-19 tracking at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services records section in Tamuning on July 15. Camacho, unit lead for the COVID Records Unit, said of the Guard troops, "They are task-oriented and flexible; they can do anything that we ask them to do. They're really great people and they blend with everybody, and we greatly appreciate their help." Iglesias and Deleon Guerrero are two of six Guard Soldiers currently assigned to DPHSS under Task Force Medical.

