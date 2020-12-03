Congratulations to Sgt. Guillermo A. Lopez, and Sgt Noah P. Lanagan for winning the Noncomissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year awards, for winning the 2020 500th MIB- Theater Best Warrior Challenge. Sgt Lopez, and Sgt Lanagan are both representatives of the 715th Military Intelligence Battalion. Congratulations to all the soldiers who competed in this years BWC, and for their hard work, effort, and resiliency.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 21:52 Photo ID: 6275321 VIRIN: 200313-A-VH473-001 Resolution: 1956x1599 Size: 435.38 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 500th MIB-Theater Best Warrior Competition., by SSG Maurice Gaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.