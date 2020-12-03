500th MIB-Theater Best Warrior Competition.

Congratulations to Sgt. Guillermo A. Lopez, and Sgt Noah P. Lanagan for winning the Noncomissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year awards, for winning the 2020 500th MIB- Theater Best Warrior Challenge. Sgt Lopez, and Sgt Lanagan are both representatives of the 715th Military Intelligence Battalion. Congratulations to all the soldiers who competed in this years BWC, and for their hard work, effort, and resiliency.
