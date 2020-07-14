A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crewmember from Station Sand Key, Florida, escorts a 26-foot boat after it took on water 13 miles west of Clearwater, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Sand Key boat crew supplied a dewatering pump and rescued a 48-year-old man from the boat, after the bilge pump reportedly failed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 21:22
|Photo ID:
|6275307
|VIRIN:
|200714-G-RD093-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues man after boat takes on water 13 miles west of Clearwater, by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
