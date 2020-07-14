Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues man after boat takes on water 13 miles west of Clearwater

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crewmember from Station Sand Key, Florida, escorts a 26-foot boat after it took on water 13 miles west of Clearwater, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Sand Key boat crew supplied a dewatering pump and rescued a 48-year-old man from the boat, after the bilge pump reportedly failed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 21:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues man after boat takes on water 13 miles west of Clearwater, by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

