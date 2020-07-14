Coast Guard rescues man after boat takes on water 13 miles west of Clearwater

A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crewmember from Station Sand Key, Florida, escorts a 26-foot boat after it took on water 13 miles west of Clearwater, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Sand Key boat crew supplied a dewatering pump and rescued a 48-year-old man from the boat, after the bilge pump reportedly failed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

