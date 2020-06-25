Air Station Kodiak aircrew prepares to launch for SAR case

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Allen Jones, an avionics electrical technician, stands fire guard as an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew prepares to launch for a search and rescue case, Base Kodiak, Alaska, June 25, 2020. The aircrew searched for a possible person in the water after an overturned skiff was located by plane. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bradley Pigage.

