Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Allen Jones, an avionics electrical technician, stands fire guard as an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew prepares to launch for a search and rescue case, Base Kodiak, Alaska, June 25, 2020. The aircrew searched for a possible person in the water after an overturned skiff was located by plane. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bradley Pigage.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6275040
|VIRIN:
|200625-G-JS301-1001
|Resolution:
|5919x3946
|Size:
|9.88 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Station Kodiak aircrew prepares to launch for SAR case, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
