Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Station Kodiak aircrew prepares to launch for SAR case

    Air Station Kodiak aircrew prepares to launch for SAR case

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Allen Jones, an avionics electrical technician, stands fire guard as an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew prepares to launch for a search and rescue case, Base Kodiak, Alaska, June 25, 2020. The aircrew searched for a possible person in the water after an overturned skiff was located by plane. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bradley Pigage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 17:37
    Photo ID: 6275040
    VIRIN: 200625-G-JS301-1001
    Resolution: 5919x3946
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Kodiak aircrew prepares to launch for SAR case, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    uscgvims
    AST1 Bradley Pigage
    Air Station Kodiak aircrew launches for SAR case
    SAR possible PIW near Kodiak
    Alaska SAR
    AET3 Allen Jones

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT