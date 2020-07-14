President Gerald R. Ford Birthday

Sailors aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), paused to reflect on the legacy of the ship’s namesake, the 38th President of the United States, the honorable Gerald R. Ford Jr., on his birthday July 14 as the ship got underway for her fourth Independent Steaming Event this year.

