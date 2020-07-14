Sailors aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), paused to reflect on the legacy of the ship’s namesake, the 38th President of the United States, the honorable Gerald R. Ford Jr., on his birthday July 14 as the ship got underway for her fourth Independent Steaming Event this year.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 16:59
|Photo ID:
|6274997
|VIRIN:
|200714-N-OH637-1001
|Resolution:
|1730x1200
|Size:
|261.23 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Gerald R. Ford Birthday, by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ford Sailors Celebrate Birthday of Ship’s Namesake
LEAVE A COMMENT