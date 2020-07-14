Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Gerald R. Ford Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), paused to reflect on the legacy of the ship’s namesake, the 38th President of the United States, the honorable Gerald R. Ford Jr., on his birthday July 14 as the ship got underway for her fourth Independent Steaming Event this year.

