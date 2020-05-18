NY state defense force members serve

New York Guard members Sergeant Michael Bilski ( left) and Sergeant Stephanie Castillo, check the temperatures of New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 133rd Composite Supply Company at the New York National Guard Shop B Maintenance Facility on Staten Island, N.Y. on May 18, 2020.Bilski and Castillo were charged with ensuring that personnel visiting the facility were not displaying symptoms of Covid-19. They were ammong 90 members of the state defense force who served as part of the New York Military Forces COVID-19 response. (Photo by New York Guard Specialist Lars Pihlava)

