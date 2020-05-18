Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY state defense force members serve

    STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York Guard members Sergeant Michael Bilski ( left) and Sergeant Stephanie Castillo, check the temperatures of New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 133rd Composite Supply Company at the New York National Guard Shop B Maintenance Facility on Staten Island, N.Y. on May 18, 2020.Bilski and Castillo were charged with ensuring that personnel visiting the facility were not displaying symptoms of Covid-19. They were ammong 90 members of the state defense force who served as part of the New York Military Forces COVID-19 response. (Photo by New York Guard Specialist Lars Pihlava)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
