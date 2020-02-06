USAFSAM Epidemiology Laboratory

A medical specimen processing assistant from the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine’s Epidemiology Laboratory logs in samples for COVID-19 testing on June 2, 2020. The Epi Lab is the sole clinical reference lab in the Air Force, and USAFSAM is part of AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Richard Eldridge)
