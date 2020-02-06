USAFSAM Epidemiology Laboratory

Staff Sgt. Alexis Shodeke, a medical laboratory technician in the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine’s Epidemiology Laboratory, observes as new samples are tested for COVID-19 on June 2, 2020. The Epi Lab is the sole clinical reference lab in the Air Force, and USAFSAM is part of AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Richard Eldridge)
