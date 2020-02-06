Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFSAM Epidemiology Laboratory [Image 6 of 7]

    USAFSAM Epidemiology Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Richard Eldridge 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Staff Sgt. Alexis Shodeke, a medical laboratory technician in the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine’s Epidemiology Laboratory, observes as new samples are tested for COVID-19 on June 2, 2020. The Epi Lab is the sole clinical reference lab in the Air Force, and USAFSAM is part of AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Richard Eldridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 11:10
    Photo ID: 6274431
    VIRIN: 200602-F-HX758-1123
    Resolution: 3820x2550
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFSAM Epidemiology Laboratory [Image 7 of 7], by Richard Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    711TH HUMAN PERFORMANCE WING
    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE
    USAFSAM
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    USAF
    AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY
    MEDICAL TESTING
    AFMC
    EPIDEMIOLOGY
    711 HPW
    UNITED STATES AIR FORCE SCHOOL OF AEROSPACE MEDICINE
    COVID-19

