Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central visits Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Cmdr. Cody Acuña, executive officer, Camp Lemonnier, greets Rear Adm. Christopher Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, upon arrival, July 11, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables the U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

