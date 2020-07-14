WATERS NEAR THE SPRATLY ISLANDS (July 14, 2020) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) steams near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Ralph Johnson is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 06:51 Photo ID: 6273965 VIRIN: 200714-N-FP334-1010 Resolution: 5489x3659 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Maritime Operations Near Spratly Islands, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.