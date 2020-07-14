USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Maritime Operations Near Spratly Islands

WATERS NEAR THE SPRATLY ISLANDS (July 14, 2020) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) steams near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Ralph Johnson is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)
