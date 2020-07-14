USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Maritime Operations Near Spratly Islands

WATERS NEAR THE SPRATLY ISLANDS (July 14, 2020) - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Paul Vance, from Lilburn, Ga., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), scans the horizon using a telescopic alidade, July 14, near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Ralph Johnson is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

