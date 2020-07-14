Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Maritime Operations Near Spratly Islands

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.14.2020

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    WATERS NEAR THE SPRATLY ISLANDS (July 14, 2020) - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Paul Vance, from Lilburn, Ga., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), scans the horizon using a telescopic alidade, July 14, near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Ralph Johnson is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 06:51
    VIRIN: 200714-N-FP334-1011
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
