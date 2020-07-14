CFAS Capt. Conducts ROM Walkthrough

SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings addresses Sailors assigned to the Restriction of Movement (ROM) team during a walkthrough of barracks onboard CFAS July 14, 2020. The ROM team is responsible for ensuring the health, safety and welfare of inbound personnel during isolation as part of protective measures against COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

