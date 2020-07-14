Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Capt. Conducts ROM Walkthrough

    JAPAN

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings addresses Sailors assigned to the Restriction of Movement (ROM) team during a walkthrough of barracks onboard CFAS July 14, 2020. The ROM team is responsible for ensuring the health, safety and welfare of inbound personnel during isolation as part of protective measures against COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Capt. Conducts ROM Walkthrough, by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

