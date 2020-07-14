Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giant Voice System Maintenance onboard CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) – Norm Eberle and Robert Flottemesch, contractors from the U.S.
    employed by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, perform maintenance and install upgrades to the
    Giant Voice Mass Notification System onboard CFAS July 14, 2020. The giant voice system allows for the
    prompt and effective communication of emergency information throughout the 12 separate base
    facilities that comprises CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine
    Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 02:19
    Photo ID: 6273951
    VIRIN: 200714-N-CA060-0038
    Resolution: 4264x3046
    Size: 665.21 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Hometown: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giant Voice System Maintenance onboard CFAS, by SA Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cfas
    contractors
    maintenence
    giant voice

