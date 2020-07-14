SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) – Norm Eberle and Robert Flottemesch, contractors from the U.S.
employed by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, perform maintenance and install upgrades to the
Giant Voice Mass Notification System onboard CFAS July 14, 2020. The giant voice system allows for the
prompt and effective communication of emergency information throughout the 12 separate base
facilities that comprises CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine
Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 02:19
|Photo ID:
|6273951
|VIRIN:
|200714-N-CA060-0038
|Resolution:
|4264x3046
|Size:
|665.21 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Hometown:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Giant Voice System Maintenance onboard CFAS, by SA Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
