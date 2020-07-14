Giant Voice System Maintenance onboard CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (July 14, 2020) – Norm Eberle and Robert Flottemesch, contractors from the U.S.

employed by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, perform maintenance and install upgrades to the

Giant Voice Mass Notification System onboard CFAS July 14, 2020. The giant voice system allows for the

prompt and effective communication of emergency information throughout the 12 separate base

facilities that comprises CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine

Ikusebiala)

