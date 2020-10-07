Cmdr. Edgar Britt gives remarks after relieving Cmdr. Matthew Myers as commanding officer of Expeditionary Exploitation Unit One (EXU-1) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, July 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)



Britt Assumes Command of Expeditionary Exploitation Unit One



INDIAN HEAD, MD. ─ Cmdr. Edgar Britt relieved Cmdr. Matthew Myers as commanding officer of Expeditionary Exploitation Unit One (EXU-1) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, July 10.



Established in 2006 as a detachment under the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division (NSWC IHEODTD), EXU-1’s growth, increased responsibilities, proven capability and actionable contributions to combatant commanders and partner nations on battlefields across the globe led to the Secretary of the Navy’s approval in March 2017 to establish EXU-1 as an Echelon V command, culminating in a formal establishment as a standalone command in 2018, with Myers serving as its first commanding officer.



“Team EXU-1, I am honored to have been called your skipper,” Myers said during his closing remarks. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished in these past two years and hope you give the same respect to Ed.”



Britt brings considerable EOD experience to his new role as EXU-1’s commander as he served as EOD branch chief to the Joint Special Operations Command, executive officer of EOD Mobile Unit 12, and most recently as the officer in charge of the Naval Special Weapon and Development Group Research and Development Directorate.



“It is an honor to relieve Matt of his command today,” Britt said. “He has left some big shoes to fill and I hope to continue his momentum.



EXU-1 leads NSWC IHEODTD's mission to collect, process, exploit and an

